TCU takes down West Virginia in Fort Worth

Taz Sherman joined an exclusive club in the history of WVU men’s basketball when he scored his 1,000th career point against TCU on Monday.

He hit the mark on the dot when he led the Mountaineers on a 10-point run right before halftime to get within a point, getting his first half total to the required 17 points. By the end of the game, however, he had something else on his mind.

“I knew I was close, but that’s not really on my mind,” Sherman said. “What’s on my mind is winning. I don’t care if I was close to 1,000 or 2,000, we just need to win.”

Sherman’s Mountaineers took their fourth straight loss, falling to the Horned Frogs 77-67 as they continue to fight for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Many of WVU’s recurring issues were ever present throughout the contest.

For one, TCU took control of the game in the second half. The Horned Frogs quickly wiped away the memory of that one point lead and made the game a multi-possession game within a minute.

The rebounding disparity was a key to TCU’s success, as it more than doubled WVU’s effort in the second half. The Horned Frogs ended the game plus-18 on the boards, grabbing 42 rebounds to WVU’s 24.

“I don’t ever remember getting out-rebounded 42 to 24,” Huggins said. “Ever. Not at Walsh College, not at Akron, not at Cincinnati, not at Kansas State. I don’t ever remember getting pummeled that bad.”

The Mountaineer offense also went ice cold after halftime despite one of the best offensive first halfs of the season for the team. At the break, WVU had 42 points on 54.8 percent shooting, but it followed that up with 25-point, 34.6-percent second half.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs stayed consistent as Emanuel Miller led the team with 18 points, and was one of five double-figure scorers as TCU made more than half its shots.

Sherman finished with a game-high 23 points, while Keddy Johnson added 12 points as the only other WVU scorer in double-figures. Sean McNeil, WVU’s other sharpshooter along with Sherman, finished the game scoreless.

Time is getting short for the Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) now as they remain outside of the NCAA Tournament picture. They had aimed to win out their last five games, starting with Monday’s clash against TCU.

Now, they are aiming for their secondary goal, which is to win four of those last five. McNeil said that four could be the team’s “magic number” as they fight their way back into the 68-team field.

“The positive thing is, we’ve still got a chance,” Huggins said. “We’ve still got a chance, and we’re going to look at it that way.”

In the immediate future, however, WVU is just looking to snap its skid, which extended to 11 losses in its last 12 games. The Mountaineers get their first chance at that on Wednesday when they travel to Iowa State.

“We’ve just got to fight over it. I would say fight over the hump, but losing 11 out of 12 games or whatever like that, that means there’s something wrong and we’ve got to fix it right now,” Sherman said. “It’s never too little too late. We’ve still got games left, and we still got the Big 12 Tournament left, so there’s a lot of basketball to be played.”