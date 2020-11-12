TCU at West Virginia: TV/stream info, odds, kick time and more

West Virginia is back at home on Saturday as they host TCU in a Big 12 clash.

The Mountaineers (4-3, 3-3 Big 12) and the Horned Frogs (3-3, 3-3 Big 12) have been competitive historically, with WVU holding a one-game advantage in the nine-game all-time series.

Viewing Information:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Time: Noon ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Who’s favored: West Virginia opened as 2-point favorites over TCU, but that spread has widened slightly to 3 points.

Last year: The Mountaineers squeaked out a nail-biter in Fort Worth behind some late-game heroics from Jarret Doege and Isaiah Esdale. Neither team had a great offensive day, with the Mountaineers taking the victory by a score of 20-17. Doege and TCU quarterback Max Duggan combined for 305 yards and five interceptions.

Uniform combinations: Neither team has unveiled their uniform combinations for the week.

Game preview: West Virginia is hoping to get back on the winning track against TCU, who is coming off a convincing win over Texas Tech at home. The Big 12-best Mountaineer defense will be up against another dual-threat quarterback in Max Duggan, who is top ten in both rushing and passing in the conference. TCU, on the other hand, has to find a way to stop WVU’s passing attack. Jarret Doege has been strong in the pocket as of late, posting four straight 300-plus yard passing games with just one interception in that span. WVU running back Leddie Brown is questionable for the contest.

