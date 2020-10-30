Talking defense this week on The Neal Brown Show

We’re talking defense this weekend on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Neal Brown and company leading up to a Halloween kickoff in Morgantown against the Kansas State Wildcats at noon ET.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the Red Raiders’ 34-27 upset over the Mountaineers. Coach Brown will also touch on what he thinks was Jarret Doege’s best performance this season, how the defense needs to improve to keep up with the Wildcats and the improvement in the special teams unit. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner presented by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. They discuss the Mountaineers’ performance in Lubbock, and how they’re looking to get back on the winning track to face Kansas State. They will also discuss personnel for the Wildcats, and take a closer look at the Big 12 standings.

Anjelica chats with WVU safeties coach Dontae Wright. Wright touches on where the safeties are this season and what improvements they need to make. Anjelica will also be taking a closer look at the defense. Hear from WVU defensive play makers Tykee Smith, Jeffery Pooler and Tony Fields on how this Mountaineer defense continues to dominate.

WVU Football Radio sideline analyst Jed Drenning will give a mid-season report on the Mountaineers, and what improvements need to be made before facing the Wildcats at home.

Scott Nolte will bring you his keys to a win over the No. 16 ranked Wildcats in this week’s Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley brings you some of the best plays against the Red Raiders in this week’s Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General. The Wolfman will also bring you his biggest hit in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week. This week Wolfman highlights Brandon Yates.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.