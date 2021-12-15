TakeMeHome22: Live tracker for WVU football’s National Signing Day

Stop here for live updates as the National Letters of Intent fly in to Morgantown

The hard work of WVU football coach Neal Brown and his staff culminates today as his 2022 class begins to take shape on the start of the early signing period.

West Virginia patiently waits to see if its 18 committed prospects will solidify their commitment to the program with a signature. Before today, Brown’s 2022 class is the highest-ranked of his tenure at WVU, slotting in as high as No. 23 by ESPN. Of course, he knows well that nothing is official until the pen hits the paper, and he is no stranger to recruiting surprises.

For a full primer on today’s signing day, click this link. In the meantime, stop back here for live updates as WVU’s prospects officially sign on to become a Mountaineer.

Oliver Straw – K/P

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220 lbs

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Last school: Mentone Grammar School

Caliber: 3 stars (247Sports)

AUS rank: 2 (247Sports)

Position rank: 3 (247Sports

More on Oliver:

Trained with ProKick Australia, which has produced five Ray Guy Award winners and 17 All-Americans. Coincidentally, former WVU punter Josh Growden is a coach at ProKick. Holds dual citizenship in both the US and Australia, and similarly, can kick with either foot in spirals or end-over-end.