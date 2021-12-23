Taijh Alston named honorable mention for Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year

Alston made the best of his comeback season after missing most of the last two years with major injuries

Taijh Alston returned to WVU football in a big way in 2021 — and now, he’s getting recognized for it.

The Mountaineer edge has been named one of six honorable mentions for the Mayo Comeback Player of the Year after making a massive comeback from two consecutive major injuries that limited his time on the field to just three games in his first two seasons. He suffered his first in 2020, leaving WVU’s week two game against Missouri with a torn ACL. A year later, as he was rehabbing his injury, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon, putting him out for nearly all of his second season.

In year three, he showed his value to the Mountaineer defense, racking up 33 total tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and five sacks as he appeared in all 12 games as a redshirt junior. 10 games into the campaign, he was officially nominated for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award along with USC’s Kyle Ford and Western Kentucky’s Dalvin Smith.

As a result Alston’s honorable mention, WVU will receive a $15,000 donation to its general scholarship fund in his name.

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Florida State’s McKenzie Milton and Kentucky’s JJ Weaver were named this year’s winners.