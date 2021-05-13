Stills ranks among best returning interior defenders in college football, according to PFF

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU defensive lineman Dante Stills is getting some love from Pro Football Focus.

PFF College tweeted its list of the top five returning interior defenders in college football Thursday, and Stills ranks third among them:

The top-5 interior defenders returning in CFB 🧱 pic.twitter.com/oCpMMKIhfq — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 13, 2021

The Big 12 placed two defensive lineman on this list, as Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond was also recognized. Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett and Arizona State’s Jermayne Lole took the top two spots on the list.

Stills will be a senior during West Virginia’s 2021 campaign. Last season, he led the Mountaineers in tackles for loss with 10.5, which was god for 10th in the Big 12. He recorded 35 total tackles and two sacks in 10 appearances.

Stills was an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season. His brother, Darius, recently signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent after finishing his WVU career as the Big 12’s Defensive Lineman of the Year and a consensus All-American.