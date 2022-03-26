Dante Stills had every intention of only playing three collegiate seasons. In fact, he said ahead of the 2021 season that he anticipated going pro after his junior year.

Flash forward to the spring of 2022 and he’s preparing for his fifth year with the program.

His decision to take advantage of every opportunity at WVU revolves around consistency. He believes he still has more to add to his game before showcasing it at the next level.

“I’m playing smarter this year, more than just running around, because I’m at that point where I have to study the whole game,” Stills said. “Knowing where pieces go, where I need to go, where other players need to go so I can learn all of the positions on D-Line. So this year is based on technique and being consistent the whole time.”

Of course, his decision to return wasn’t just about himself. As a West Virginia native, as well as a son and brother of former WVU football stars, he has seen the heights to which the Mountaineers have climbed. Stills doesn’t want to waste a chance to get the program back to that level.

“I feel like West Virginia deserves a championship. That’s just how I feel,” “Because like I grew up here, and I saw a lot of greats come through here, and stuff like that, and I want to have that feeling like we are finally champions. I feel like we haven’t had that feeling as an organization in a while. I feel like the way last year ended…this year is all about improving that.”

The Fairmont native has been a key component to making the WVU defensive line one of the top in the conference. He’s currently the team leader in career sacks with 19 and tackles for loss with 43.5, but if you take a closer look at the stats, the numbers do reflect those inconsistencies.

As a true freshman, he finished with 16 total tackles, including 6.5 TFLs and 3 sacks. His sophomore season saw an increase to 11.5 TFLs and 7 sacks. As a junior, those two categories dropped to 10.5 and 2 respectively. He registered 29 tackles, a pair of tackles for loss, and just one sack last season. He also snagged his first career interception.

Head coach Neal Brown says that he and his staff play a very minimal role in a player’s decision to go pro. They have no other involvement except to present the data they are given, then facilitating the conversation about what it says, but ultimately, only the player and his family can make the ultimate decision.

“I’m not involved in the NFL, I don’t pretend to know how they are evaluating guys for the draft, but we can ask questions,” Brown said. “We know enough people attached to the all-star games and in the National Football League to give a pretty good representation of where we think he could potentially go.”

Stills said he received a lot of information from coaches and feedback from scouts, which helped him inform his decision. In the end, though, it was his own analysis that made his next move clear.

“Personally, I went back and watched my own film, like all the games and I did my own self-evaluation on myself and I was like, I could have done stuff better here, here and here,” “So what the scouts were telling me was matching up to what I watched. I just need to be more consistent, run to the ball every play, which I wasn’t doing, and I need to do that because people always see the sacks, the TFLs and stuff like that, and think he’s good enough, but there’s a lot more in the game that they want that I didn’t show. This year is all about that.”

Stills chose to take advantage of his extra year of eligibility so he could make the improvements suggested by those at the next level. It seems it is already paying off as Brown called Stills’s offseason work “exceptional” and noted he is significantly stronger at the point of attack.

Stills won’t be fully active for the spring. The fifth-year senior will participate with the team but in a limited role. He won’t be in a position where he has a lot of contact in order to keep the veteran fresh ahead of the summer and fall sessions.