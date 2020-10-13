Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel received a major honor from the Big 12 Conference after netting the Mountaineers’ game-winning goal against Texas Tech over the weekend.

Ferrer-vanGinkel made the late score in the 82nd minute to put No. 9 West Virginia two goals clear of the Red Raiders. Texas Tech would score one for themselves as time ran out, but Ferrer-vanGinkel’s score was just enough to give the Mountaineers the victory.

That is the second game-winner by the Mountaineers’ only senior this season, who sits second nationally in that statistic. It was also her third overall goal of the season, putting her at no. 11.

⚽️ GWG vs. Texas Tech

⚽️ 3 goals in 5 starts this season



Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel is the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Week! #HailWV pic.twitter.com/UJ8tNK4uv1 — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) October 13, 2020

Ferrer-vanGinkel was previously named to TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Team of the Week in September after scoring the opening goal of WVU’s season just 13 minutes into their season debut against Iowa State.

After the road victory, No. 9 West Virginia returns to Morgantown to host Baylor. The Mountaineers (4-1) are currently unbeaten at home.