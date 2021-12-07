Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel scores golazo for first professional goal

WVU midfielder Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel celebrates after scoring against Baylor in 2020. This goal proved to be the game-winner for West Virginia, as they defeated the Bears 2-1 in the Oct. 16 clash at the Mountaineers’ Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo: Jamie Green)

It’s been a big year for West Virginia soccer, and now a former Mountaineer star has put her stamp on the top flight league in Mexico when she notched her first score for UANL Tigres Feminil.

Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel scored a golazo against Cruz Azul in UANL’s second leg clash, finishing a volley from outside the box off the crossbar in the 81st minute. That was quite the entrance for the young pro, who was subbed onto the match in the 55th minute.

Vean qué golazo, gran asistencia de @fer_elizondo5 y tremendo el remate de @stefvangi21. pic.twitter.com/7QhWjvDy5C — Tigres Femenil 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 7, 2021

The score was the third of the match for UANL, who won 4-0. The club earned a trip to the Liguilla second round after finishing 8-0 on aggregate.

UANL finished the Liga MX Feminil regular season with a league-high 47 points to earn the top seed in the Liguilla, which is the league’s playoffs. They next face Club America Feminil in a two-leg competition on either Thursday or Friday.