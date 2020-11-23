Start times announced for WVU women’s basketball’s home games in December

Game times have been announced for the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s home games in the month of December.

Times for our December home games are here!



North Alabama ➡️ 7 p.m.

Tennessee ➡️ 2 p.m.

Baylor ➡️ 7 p.m.

Ohio ➡️ 2 p.m.

Coppin State ➡️ 2 p.m.



Coach Carey’s squad will open up the home slate against North Alabama on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. A few days later, it welcomes Tennessee for a 2 p.m. tip on Dec. 6 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Mountaineers conference schedule begins by welcoming the conference’s preseason favorite, Baylor. That contest begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The nonconference portion of the schedule comes to a close right before the holiday season. WVU will host Ohio on Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. followed by Coppin State on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.



A start time for WVU’s contest vs. James Madison on Dec. 13 will be announced in the coming weeks.



All of the Mountaineers’ December home games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Subscribers can watch ESPN+ on the ESPN App via most major mobile and connected-TV platforms, including iPhone, iPad, AppleTV, Android devices, Roku, Chromecast, FireTV, XBOX One, Playstation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. It is also available via ESPN.com on the web. For more information, please visit WVUSports.com/Big12Now.