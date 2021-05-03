Start time change for Sunday game between WVU baseball and Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team’s home game against Oklahoma on Sunday, May 9, has been moved to an 11:30 a.m. ET, start time.

The contest was previously scheduled for 1 p.m. WVU and OU are set to meet in a three-game series, from May 7-9, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

Tickets to all three games of the series are sold out. However, a limited number of WVU student tickets will be available on game days in pairs of two. Student tickets can be picked up at Gate A or C of Monongalia County Ballpark. Students are admitted free with a valid student I.D.

Fans are reminded to check the WVU baseball Twitter page for updates on limited player/guest-returned tickets prior to every home game. If those are made available to the general public, they will be released for purchase starting three hours before first pitch and can be found on WVUGAME.com. Any available tickets can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7.