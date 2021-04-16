Spring and fall sports collide this week on the WVU Coaches Show

It’s another jam-packed​ week of WVU sports and the Gold and Blue Nation team is breaking it all down in another excited new edition of the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell bring you the latest on the Mountaineers with exclusive interviews with WVU golf head coach Sean Covich, WVU women’s soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown and WVU baseball freshman standout Mikey Kluska.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone to break down a week in WVU sports. From a Kayza Massey save landing her on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 to WVU golf senior Mark Goetz winning the individual category in the Mountaineer Invitations, Nick and Anjelica will break it all down.

WVU women’s soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown joins the program in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner to look back at facing UVA back-to-back. In the first meeting, WVU won in the final minutes of the game thanks to an Isabella Sibley goal. In the second meeting, the Mountaineers and Cavaliers ended in a draw in double overtime. Isabella Sibley kept the Mountaineers alive with another goal, and Kayza Massey with a massive save that landed her on ESPN SportCenter Top 10. Coach Izzo-Brown will also discuss how the Mountaineers will need to prepare for postseason play coming up in the next few weeks. All this and more in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner.

Nick will chat with White Sulphur Springs, WV native Mikey Kluska on coming to WVU and making a huge impact in his short time being here. Kluska leads the Mountaineers in starts, at bats and RBI. Kluska also gives insight on friendly competition within the team in the clubhouse.

WVU golf ended their regular season with a career-best performance for senior Mark Goetz as the Mountaineers claimed their third-consecutive Mountaineer Invitational. WVU golf head coach Sean Covich joins to discuss Goetz’s performance in the invitational and Etienne Papineau’s return to the roster after battling an injury this season. Covich will also give his keys to his team’s success as they head to the Big 12 Conference Golf Tournament in the coming weeks.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will join to give WVU Baseball skipper Randy Mazey a congratulatory message on achieving his 250th career win against Baylor in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 30-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.