The West Virginia University golf team is tied for second place out of 15 teams after the first 18 holes of competition at the Schenkel Invitational in Statesboro, Georgia.

Playing at the par 72, 7,123-yard Forest Heights Country Club, hosted by Georgia Southern, the Mountaineers shot 5-under-par as a team on Friday, tying them with Notre Dame and Cincinnati. Georgia Southern shot 15-under-par on the first day to lead the field.

Fifth-year senior Mark Goetz and senior Kurtis Grant both shot a 2-under-par 70 to lead the Mountaineers. They are tied for 11th place, four shots back. Junior Trent Tipton recorded a 1-under-par 71, while fifth-year senior Logan Perkins shot Even par. Tipton is tied for 23rd, while Perkins is tied for 28th. Sophomore Jackson Davenport was 3-under-par in his final nine holes to finish at 1-over-par for the day. Goetz recorded two eagles, and Davenport had one for the Mountaineers.

“I’m definitely pleased with today’s opening round,” coach Sean Covich said. “The guys closed strong on the final few holes and that was big for us.

“Kurtis Grant played some great golf today, he really stepped up. All the guys played good golf today. When you have all five scores that can help, it’s a big boost of confidence. There is a lot of golf left to play, but we are off to a decent start.”

The second 18 holes of the Schenkel Invitational will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.