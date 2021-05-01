Simmons inks UDFA deal with Tampa Bay

TJ Simmons is joining the Super Bowl Champs. The wide receiver has signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent.

Looks like TJ Simmons is joining the Super Bowl champs! 👀 https://t.co/OtjCRyipZ2 — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) May 2, 2021

Simmons finished with 23 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. In three seasons with the program, the Alabama transfer tallied 86 catches for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns. He impressed from the start as he found the end zone during his showing in Gold and Blue. It was a 59-yarder from Will Grier at Bank of America Stadium in a 40-14 win over Tennessee, the Mountaineers’ first score of the day.

Simmons joins Tony Fields, Darius Stills and Mike Brown in the league as part of the 2021 draft class.