Shirk named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Following an impressive showing in the Mountaineers’ final regular-season meet of the year, freshman Roanoke Shirk of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team has been named the Big 12 Men’s Newcomer of the Week, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.

In his first collegiate season, Shirk received his first career Big 12 honor.

Shirk helped the Mountaineer men’s 400 freestyle relay team to a third-place finish in the regular-season finale against Notre Dame on Jan. 29-30. In individual events, the Reading, Pennsylvania, native collected third place in the 200 freestyle, while also placing sixth in the 100 fly.

Last week, seniors David Dixon and Ally VanNetta and junior PJ Lenz also collected a trio of Big 12 Weekly awards. Dixon was named the Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the seventh time in his career, while VanNetta earned co-Women’s Swimmer of the Week recognition for the first time. Lenz was tabbed the Men’s Diver of the Week, earning his third honor all-time.

The Mountaineers are set to open the postseason at the 2021 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, in Austin, Texas. The event runs from Feb. 19-21 and 24-27, with the diving competition taking place first, and the swimming competition commencing the following week.

