Sherman named Big 12 Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — He wasn’t thrilled with his outing against Kent State, but Taz Sherman still caught the attention of the Big 12 Conference.

West Virginia’s high-scoring guard is the Big 12 Player of the Week, following a 23-point performance in the upset win over then-No. 15 UConn and a 27-point display Sunday against Kent State. Sherman averaged 25.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across those two WVU victories, shooting 54 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.

𝙏𝙖𝙯 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣, @WVUhoops #Big12MBB Player of the Week



🏀 Sherman averaged 25.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two wins. Sherman has led WVU to six-straight wins, including one over No. 15 UConn, and a 9-1 overall record.



Sherman has scored 20 points or more in six of West Virginia’s 10 games this season. He currently ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring average (21.8 ppg) and first in total points (218).

WVU (9-1) has won six in a row. Its next contest is coming up Sunday at UAB. Big 12 play begins Jan. 1 at Texas.