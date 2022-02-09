Sherman details return from concussion

Taz Sherman says this was his third time dealing with a concussion, but it was also the hardest one for him to come back from

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When West Virginia’s leading scorer Taz Sherman was forced to miss the Big 12 opener, he said he had to figure out what to do with the extra time he had on his hands since he was unable to play basketball.

Once again over the past week, he was forced off the court. This time, it was due to a concussion he sustained late in the second half against Baylor on the final day of January.

“Well the last week, you now it’s difficult, again, when your life revolves around basketball,” he said. “Your life revolves around basketball, and then you can’t play it, you know it was … I was rooting for my teammates, though.”

Luckily for the Mountaineers, Sherman returned to the floor Tuesday night.

Sherman scored 10 points in the first half, and finished with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds. He was 3-for-5 from three-point range, and also dished out six assists in West Virginia’s 16-point win over Iowa State.

“I knew I was going to have to come back and have a strong game to get out of this losing streak,” said Sherman, who added he got tired early into the game.

Sherman’s cardio was the main concern of the team, according to Bob Huggins. It’s the second time this season the senior guard has had to be away from the court for roughly a week. Sherman did practice Monday, according to Huggins, though that was the first time he had practiced since sustaining the concussion in Waco.

“As an athlete, you find a way to push through it,” Sherman said. “Especially at this level you should know how to play when you’re tired.”

Sherman played 31 minutes in his first game back. Huggins, though, credited his top scorer for the way he handled the amount of time he was on the court.

This is the third time in his basketball career that Sherman has been forced to come back from a concussion. But this was the toughest one he’s had to work through.

“It took more time for me to come back this time than the other times,” he said.

In fact, Sherman believes he may have been knocked unconscious for “five to 10 seconds” in Waco.

“I know I heard doc talking to me, like, when I was on the floor. But I was still kind of dazed and stuff,” said Sherman. “I was trying to look at the goal to see if I could see it clearly. And it was just like a blurry image there.”

The Big 12’s second-leading scorer said he dealt with typical concussion symptoms over the past week. He struggled, at times, looking at lights, and had headaches.

“It was my third go-around at it, so I already kind of knew what to do. Kind of knew what to expect,” he said. “Our training staff, Dr. BJ, did a great job with me.”