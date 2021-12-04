Sean McNeil out vs. Radford

Mountaineers will be without one of their two double-digit scorers vs. Highlanders

Sean McNeil (22) playing defense against his former school Bellarmine (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia’s Sean McNeil will miss the Mountaineers’ Saturday contest against Radford, the team confirmed before the game.

The guard is currently fighting a lower back injury and his status is day-to-day.

McNeil has started all of WVU’s seven games and is one of the squad’s two double-digit scorers so far this season, averaging 12 points per game. He most recently scored 14 points against Bellarmine, his former team, when the Mountaineers defeated the Knights 74-55 on Tuesday.

Tip-off between WVU and Radford is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

