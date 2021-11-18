Sean Mahone named CoSIDA Academic All-District Two Team

WVU safety Sean Mahone (29) high-fives a fan after the Mountaineers’ upset over Iowa State at Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia University redshirt senior safety Sean Mahone was named to the 2021 Academic All-District Two Football Team, selected by CoSIDA.

This marks the 28th CoSIDA Academic All-District selection from the West Virginia football team since 2001.

Mahone will advance to the national ballot for second-round voting for inclusion on the All-America team. He earned CoSIDA Academic All-American Second Team honors in 2020-21.

The five-time Academic All-Big 12 team member also was recently named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the academic version of the Heisman Trophy and earned a spot on the prestigious National Football Foundation’s Scholar-Athlete Team.

In the classroom, Mahone completed the requirements for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He posted a 3.60 grade point average and earned his bachelor’s degree in management information systems in May 2020 and finished his master’s of business administration in May 2021, posting a 3.69 GPA.

Mahone, a three-year starter at safety for the Mountaineers, is second on the team in tackles (65) in 2021, has 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a pass breakup and forced a fumble. He is No.13 in the Big 12 in tackles.

In 2020, he started all 10 games at safety. He was the Mountaineers fifth-leading tackler with 54 stops, including 34 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. He also had four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery. Mahone led WVU in tackles as a junior with 80 stops, including two sacks, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.