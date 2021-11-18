Sean Mahone named CoSIDA Academic All-District Two Team

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WVU safety Sean Mahone (29) high-fives a fan after the Mountaineers’ upset over Iowa State at Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia University redshirt senior safety Sean Mahone was named to the 2021 Academic All-District Two Football Team, selected by CoSIDA.

This marks the 28th CoSIDA Academic All-District selection from the West Virginia football team since 2001.

Mahone will advance to the national ballot for second-round voting for inclusion on the All-America team. He earned CoSIDA Academic All-American Second Team honors in 2020-21.

The five-time Academic All-Big 12 team member also was recently named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the academic version of the Heisman Trophy and earned a spot on the prestigious National Football Foundation’s Scholar-Athlete Team.

In the classroom, Mahone completed the requirements for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He posted a 3.60 grade point average and earned his bachelor’s degree in management information systems in May 2020 and finished his master’s of business administration in May 2021, posting a 3.69 GPA.

Mahone, a three-year starter at safety for the Mountaineers, is second on the team in tackles (65) in 2021, has 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a pass breakup and forced a fumble. He is No.13 in the Big 12 in tackles.

In 2020, he started all 10 games at safety. He was the Mountaineers fifth-leading tackler with 54 stops, including 34 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. He also had four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery. Mahone led WVU in tackles as a junior with 80 stops, including two sacks, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories