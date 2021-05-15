Rowing Finishes 2021 Season at Big 12 Championship

The West Virginia University rowing team finished its 2021 season at the Big 12 Championship, today, on Lake Walter E. Long in Austin, Texas, hosted by Texas.

The Longhorns won all four races to collect the 2021 Big 12 Rowing Championship and an NCAA automatic qualifying bid. This is the UT’s sixth consecutive Conference title and 10th in the last 12 years.

Texas totaled 167 points in its first Championship appearance at Austin’s Walter E. Long Lake. Alabama took the silver medal in three races and one bronze to place second with 141 points. Tennessee finished second in the Second Eight and picked up bronze medals in the others to place third with 133 points. The final standings rounded out with 4. Oklahoma (91 points), 5. Kansas State (87 points), 6. Kansas (77 points) and 7. West Virginia (51 points).

There was a constant cross headwind that varied in intensity while steadily increasing through the racing program. Water conditions were a bit choppier at the start than at the finish, but quite manageable even over the last 750m of the course that were more exposed to the wind.

“Our 2V8 certainly raced the best today among our crews. In handling the windy conditions well, they were able to put together a very solid race from start to finish, particularly in the second thousand where the crews were exposed to stronger winds,” WVU rowing coach Jimmy King said.

WVU trailed Kansas by 1.5 seconds at the midpoint of the race. Over the course of the second thousand, the 2V8 drew even with Kansas, then sprinted ahead of them to the finish line to earn sixth place, finishing one spot above their seed.

“Over the course of this challenging year we’ve learned much more about ourselves and who we want to be as teammates and as a team,” King added. “As we work to rebuild our roster, we have an opportunity to rebuild not just our numbers, but more important, our substance as we raise our standards and expectations.

“I want to thank and congratulate our graduates—Ruth Mierzejewski, Amanda Starliper, Jordan Wittmaack, and Jessie Woy—as they move on to the next stages of their lives. I hope they’ll be back to visit us sooner than later!”

WVU Lineups:

1st Varsity 8+: Jessica Woy, Lydia Nicolai, Ashlea Clark, Kaira Lay, Emma Toy, Allyson George, Megan Present, Kileigh Lade, Emily DeGlopper (coxswain).

2nd Varsity 8+: Ashley Dibling, Alexandra Farron, Kathleen Meldrum, Jordan Wittmaack, Laurna Atkins, Nicole Dibling, Megan Casner, Ally Fisher, Sydney VanAuken (coxswain).

1st Varsity 4+: Ruth Mierzejewski, Samantha Perro, Michaela Pulick, Anna Gall, Maura Harkins (coxswain).

Big 12 Rowing Team Results

1. Texas – 167

2. Alabama – 141

3. Tennessee – 133

4. Oklahoma – 91

5. Kansas State – 87

6. Kansas – 77

7. West Virginia – 51

All-Big 12 Rowing Team

Izzie Gonzales, Alabama, Sr.

Darcy Jennings, Alabama, Sr.

Brittany Hill, Alabama, Fr.

Claudia Mecchia, Alabama, Jr.

Rebekah Stewart, Alabama, Gr.

Laurel Salisbury, Kansas, Sr.

Taylor Hartman, Kansas State, Jr.

Breah McKay, Oklahoma, Jr.

Jessica Robinson, Oklahoma, Jr.

Lindsey Morrissett, Tennessee, Sr.

Brenna Randall, Tennessee, Sr.

Emma Seawright, Tennessee, Fr.

Aspa Christodoulidis, Texas, Jr.

Kate Knifton, Texas, Jr.

Daisy Mazzio-Manson, Texas, Gr.

Fran Raggi, Texas, Jr.

Rachel Rane, Texas, So.

Alex Watson, Texas, RSr.

Emma Toy, West Virginia, Jr.