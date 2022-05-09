WVU to play final non-conference game of regular season at home against program's biggest rival

Mazey’s club rallies for a big Sunday win over Texas – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia's baseball team surely had a roller-coaster weekend, dropping both legs of a doubleheader on Saturday to Texas but salvaging the series finale on Sunday with a thrilling 8-6 victory. That victory was key for the Mountaineers, who with it remain on top of the Longhorns in the Big 12 standings with two more weekend series to go in the campaign. Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio break down everything that happened over the weekend and look ahead to the rest of the season for WVU. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the third and final time this college baseball regular season, West Virginia (28-18, 10-8 Big 12) will square off against longtime rival Pittsburgh (26-19, 12-11 ACC) on Tuesday.

After the first two meetings were played in the Steel City, this matchup will be played at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers and Panthers have split the season series thus far.

Pittsburgh won the first meeting of the year on March 30 at Charles L. Cost Field.

The Panthers scored six runs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead. West Virginia tied things up with a four-run fourth inning, but Pitt scored the final three runs of the contest to earn a 9-6 victory on its home field.

Exactly three weeks later, WVU defeated Pittsburgh 3-2 in extra innings at PNC Park.

Freshman Aidan Major pitched scoreless innings in his first career start. Noah Short, Chase Smith, Trey Braithwaite, and Ben Abernathy combined for five straight shutout innings out of the bullpen.

The Mountaineers collected 10 steals in the contest.

Neither team has played better than .500 ball since the last meeting.

West Virginia has gone just 5-6 over its 11 games, and has dropped two of its last three weekend series.

Pittsburgh has won half of its 10 games since April 22. The Panthers are coming off a series victory over Duke.

McGwire Holbrook now leads the Mountaineers with a .331 season batting average. He has recorded a hit in 19 of the last 21 games, with seven multi-hit games over that span.

Dayne Leonard has been red-hot at the plate as of late.

He has collected at least one hit in five of the last six games played. Over that time, he has gone 10-for-18 (.556), with two doubles, two home runs, four runs scored, and eight runs batted in. Four of those RBI came in Sunday’s series finale against Texas.

Leonard was named the Big 12’s Co-Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

The Mountaineers have now stolen a program-record 139 bases this season, as Victor Scott II (35) and Austin Davis (25) continue to lead the club in that statistic.

Junior catcher Tatem Levins continues to lead the Panthers at the plate. He has Pittsburgh’s best numbers on the year in average (.319), OPS (1.042), hits (53), home runs (13) and runs batted in (43).

Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday’s contest.

West Virginia has won eight of its last 10 meetings against the Panthers.