Rothstein reports Sean McNeil is expected to return to WVU

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein is reporting guard Sean McNeil is expected to return to WVU for the 2021-22 season and take his name out of the NBA Draft. He was the last Mountaineer to make his decision regarding his future. Miles McBride will forgo his junior season with the program and remain in the draft.

McNeil is West Virginia’s top three point shooter, making a team-high 69 last season. He ranked fifth in the Big 12 Conference in triples per game. He averaged 12.2 points per game, shot 40.9% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc.

The junior guard from Kentucky reached double-figure scoring in 18 games this past season, including a career-high 26 points at Texas Tech. He tallied 23 points in the loss to Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament.

Along with McNeil, fellow sharp shooter Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien, one of WVU’s top defenders, have decided to return to the program for an encore season.