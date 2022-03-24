WVU leading scorer Taz Sherman will get a big look from the scouts before taking a shot at pro basketball.

According to a report from Jon Chepkevich of Rookie Scale, Sherman has accepted an invitation to the Portsmouth Invitation Tournament, which runs from April 13-16. He is one of 64 participants in the tournament, which is competed across 12 games at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The 2022 PIT will be the 68th edition of the tournament, which has showcased some of the top prospects in NBA draft classes since the 1970s. NBA legends like Rick Barry, Scottie Pippen and John Stockton have made an appearance in the tournament, as have current stars like Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler.

Sherman led West Virginia in scoring in 2021-22 as a fifth-year senior, notching a 17.7-point average per game. That mark was second in the Big 12 as he earned an All-Big 12 Second Team nod.

Sherman played three seasons for the Old Gold and Blue after joining from Collin College. The Missouri City, Texas native made 90 appearances in his career, compiling 1,089 total points in that span.