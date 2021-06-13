Report: Celtics interview former Mountaineer Mazzulla for head coaching vacancy

A former WVU men’s basketball player and key cog in Bob Huggins’ Final Four team is reportedly interviewing to become the next head coach of the Boston Celtics.

Joe Mazzulla, who joined the Celtics’ coaching staff during the 2019-20 season, recently interviewed for the position, according to The Athletic. The team also interviewed multiple other assistant coaches.

The Celtic have interviewed assistants Jerome Allen, Jay Larranaga, Joe Mazzulla and Scott Morrison to succeed Brad Stevens. So who are they & what can they bring to the table?



A deep dive into the Celtics’ internal coaching candidates on @TheAthleticNBA https://t.co/X6CQp4hPg9 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 10, 2021

Prior to joining the Celtics’ staff, Mazzulla coached at Fairmont State, leading the Falcons to a 43-17 record across two seasons.

At the beginning of June, the Celtics announced that head coach Brad Stevens would leave his post to become the franchise’s new director of basketball operations, replacing Danny Ainge, who is retiring. Boston was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this season, losing to Brooklyn in five games.