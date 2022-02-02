Record-setting wide receiver commits to WVU football

State player of the year set to join Mountaineers in 2022 recruiting class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A homegrown Mountaineer has announced his commitment to WVU football.

Martinsburg wide receiver Hudson Clement said via Twitter Wednesday that he is “100% committed” to the program as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

Clement dominated in the final year of his high school career, leading the the Bulldogs to a 62-21 win over Huntington to claim the 2021 WVSSAC Class AAA state title. He set a Super Six record with eight touchdowns and scored them in just about every way possible: four receiving touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and one passing score.

He was named the 2021-22 Gatorade West Virginia Football Player of the Year on Dec. 7.

As a contributor on both sides of the ball for Martinsburg, Clement finished his senior season with 88 receptions for 1,711 yards and 23 touchdowns. Defensively, he added 65 tackles, four interceptions, and three fumble recoveries, and returned one for a TD.

The West Virginia native also visited a few other Division II programs in the state, including Shepherd and Concord. He received a few offers as well, including from the University of Findlay and Morehead State.

According to his Twitter, he visited WVU last weekend before announcing his commitment a few days later.

Head coach Neal Brown is beefing up his receiving corps this week. The program also added the signature of junior college product Cortez Braham Wednesday morning.