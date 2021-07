Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after sacking Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

A day after rookies reported for pre-training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders placed former Mountaineer defensive lineman Darius Stills on the non-football injury list.

The team announced this transaction, along with several others, Sunday night:

We have placed Divine Deablo and Isaiah Johnson on the Active/Physically Unable To Perform List.



We have placed Devery Hamilton on the Non-Football Illness List.



We have placed Darius Stills on the Non-Football Injury List. pic.twitter.com/UiHyN6NItk — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 25, 2021

Stills tweeted shortly after that news was announced:

Imma Be Good Y’all, Don’t Worry 💯🖤 — Darius Stills (@DariusStills56) July 25, 2021

Stills signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent. He ended his WVU career by becoming the Big 12’s Defensive Lineman of the Year and a consensus All-American.