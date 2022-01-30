Quinton Spain to represent WVU in Super Bowl LVI

Spain looks to become first WVU Super Bowl champ in four years

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the first time since the 2017 season, a former West Virginia University football player has the chance to win the Super Bowl.

Entering Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship round of the postseason, two former Mountaineers still had the chance at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at this season’s end.

After Sunday, just one WVU alum still has that chance, and his name is Quinton Spain, aka Mr. Undrafted.

Spain and the Bengals have knocked off the two top teams in the AFC in back-to-back weeks.

Spain played every down in the Divisional Round of the postseason, helping Cincinnati defeat the Tennessee Titans.

He once again played every offensive snap, and five snaps on special teams, Sunday in the Bengals comeback win in overtime over the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

A week after allowing nine sacks in the win over the Titans, Spain and the Bengals offensive line surrendered just one sack to the Chiefs.

“What about the Oline now,” Spain tweeted after the game.

Fellow former Mountaineer, Colton McKivitz, and the San Francisco 49ers had the chance of joining Spain in Super Bowl LVI.

However, a late interception sealed the win for Los Angeles Rams, ending the 49ers season.

McKivitz appeared in three games for the 49ers this season. He played every offensive snap in the regular season finale against the Rams, where he also made his lone start of the year.

McKivitz also appeared in two of San Francisco’s three postseason contests.

Spain and the Bengals will now prepare to face off against Los Angeles in Super Bowl LVI, which will be played in the Rams’ home stadium, SoFi Stadium.

This year’s Super Bowl will be televised on NBC, and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.