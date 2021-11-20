Quick Hits: Neal Brown thanks Mountaineer Nation for great atmosphere after WVU beats Texas

Neal Brown says the fans in attendance had a big impact in the outcome of Saturday's win over Texas.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU handed Texas a sixth-straight loss Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers also snapped a two-game skid of their own.

West Virginia sent its senior players out on a big positive in the final home game of the year.

WVU head coach, Neal Brown, reflected on the win post-game that he called, “A really solid win for the Mountaineers.”

The crowd was electric

“I want to thank the fans,” Brown said, who also thanked the students for showing up, even with classes being on pause for the time being due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The fans were a factor in the game,” Brown added. “The atmosphere matters. That’s something that I want our fans to understand.”

The head coach added that the crowd was not only important for the current players on the field, but also big for recruits with many in attendance.

The crowd was reported at 48,755 paid spectators in attendance.

Not too late to play quality football

Brown wasn’t pleased at all with how his team played last week against Kansas State. This week, though, his tone was much different after his team converted on 12 third down opportunities.

“It’s never too late,” Brown said when asked about the quality of play this week. “I knew we had it in us.”

Not only did the Mountaineers play well, but the win keeps the postseason as a possibility.

“Really good win for us. [It] gets us to five [wins], keeps us alive for another week,” Brown said.

Sean Mahone’s decision to return pays off

“He made a really good decision to come back,” Brown said of Mahone, who came up with the game-sealing interception in the 4th quarter. “He came back, he’s playing his best football.”

Mahone has received an invite to an all-star game, and has been a standout on the defensive side this year, as well as in the classroom.

He “definitely increased his stock with NFL scouts” in this game, Brown added.

Mahone finished the game with six total tackles and a pass break up to go along with his interception.

Senior day reaction

Neal Brown said to not put a lot of stock into which players did and didn’t participate in the Senior Day festivities before the game.

“I left it up to them,” Brown said, adding that some players haven’t made their decisions yet of whether or not to return to the program (or college football) next season.

“[I] didn’t think it was worth pushing them,” he said.

The Senior Day festivities became a talking point after quarterback Jarret Doege did not walk onto the field with the rest of the seniors — he does have one more year of eligibility remaining after this season.

Brown also added that the senior quarterback has now beaten the Longhorns, which is something Doege’s older brother, Seth, didn’t do during his collegiate career at Texas Tech.

Doege mentioned in his time in the media that he hasn’t made a decision on his future yet, and that he would sit down with Brown after the season.