Junior Abbie Pierson of the West Virginia University gymnastics team has been named the Big 12 Conference Gymnast of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

Pierson’s honor is the first of her career and the second for a WVU gymnast this season after senior Kendra Combs received the honor on March 1. Additionally, Pierson’s accolade marks the first time the Mountaineers have earned multiple weekly conference awards in one season since Kirah Koshinski was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week five different times in 2016.

The honor comes following Pierson’s career-best all-around performance in WVU’s regular-season finale at No. 3 Michigan with No. 5 Auburn on March 12. The New Kensington, Pennsylvania, native competed in the all-around for just the second time in her career against the Wolverines and Tigers, earning a career-high 39.2 total across all four events. The score was her first career all-around score of 39.0 or higher.

Additionally, Pierson earned a career-best 9.8 on the uneven bars, notching the mark in just her second-ever collegiate performance on the event. Her score helped lead WVU to a season-best 49.2 total on bars.

Pierson also paced West Virginia on balance beam, earning a team-high 9.875 to finish in a tie for fifth place in the final event standings. She added a 9.675 on vault, as well as a 9.85 on floor exercise on her way to her 39.2 all-around total, which was good for eighth place in the final all-around standings.

In the individual national rankings on floor exercise, Pierson sits just outside the top 50 in a tie for No. 56 with a 9.895 National Qualifying Score (NQS). Regionally, she is tied for No. 9 in the Southeast, while she sits in a tie for No. 7 in the Big 12 Conference. On balance beam, Pierson is tied for No. 18 in the region with a 9.845 NQS. She also checks in at No. 7 in the conference on beam.

West Virginia now looks ahead to opening postseason competition at the 2022 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship on Saturday, March 19, in Denver, Colorado. This year’s championship, hosted by defending Big 12 champion Denver, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, inside Magness Arena.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUGymnastics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.