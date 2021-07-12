Padres select Wolf in fourth round of 2021 MLB Draft

When he wasn’t selected in last summer’s draft, he tweeted that he would “forever remember this feeling.”

I will forever remember this feeling. This will be the best thing to ever happen to me and I can’t wait to show everyone what they missed… https://t.co/ssYLUwYpVD — Jackson Wolf (@jackson123w) June 12, 2020

Today, Jackson Wolf had his moment: WVU’s star pitcher was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres at No. 129 overall.

Wolf becomes the first Mountaineer selected in the draft since a 2019 draft class that produced a WVU record for draft picks. According to the official draft tracker on MLB.com, the approximate value of the No. 129 pick in this year’s draft is $438,700.

More details on Wolf’s selection… that slot (No. 129 too the Padres) is valued at roughly $438,000, and he becomes the first Mountaineer drafted since that record-setting #WVU draft class in 2019. — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) July 12, 2021

Wolf was an All-Big 12 Second-Team selection and All-Tournament Team honoree after tossing a complete-game gem vs. Texas to lift WVU to a win at last spring’s Big 12 tournament. Wolf also ranked third among Big 12 pitchers in strikeouts with 104.

