Padres lock in on WVU arms, select Bergert in sixth round

Another Mountaineer pitcher has been selected by the San Diego Padres in this year’s MLB Draft.

Ryan Bergert, a junior righty from Canton, Ohio, was chosen by the Padres in the sixth round at No. 190 overall. That pick slot is valued at approximately $250,100.

Bergert missed West Virginia’s 2021 campaign due to injury, and only made four appearances during a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. But in 2019, Bergert emerged for the Mountaineers as a true freshman during the team’s run to the NCAA Tournament.

That season, he appeared in 17 games, started two and logged a 1.85 ERA. One of his two starts came in an elimination game against Texas Tech at the Big 12 Tournament. Bergert and relief pitcher Zach Ottinger combined to toss a one-hit shutout and send the Mountaineers to the conference title game.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Padres used the No. 129 overall pick to select Jackson Wolf, the WVU starter who ranked third in the Big 12 in strikeouts last season.

