No. 9 WVU women’s soccer opens road trip with draw at K-State

No. 9 West Virginia women’s soccer played to its first draw of Big 12 play as it finished 1-1 against Kansas State on the road on Thursday.

Although the scoreline was even, the stat line was not. Much of the contest was played in the Wildcats’ defensive third as the Mountaineers put a 17-8 advantage in the shot tally. KSU goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer was crucial in the contest as she made nine saves in 110 minutes of play.

It’s likely Werremeyer’s strong performance was motivated by an early concession to the Mountaineers. Just eight minutes into the game, West Virginia’s Lilly McCarthy made the best out of a scrambled WVU corner kick, fighting through the crowd to put the Mountaineers up a score early.

It took just 10 minutes for the Wildcats to find an answer, as Brookelynn Entz bombed a massive pass over the WVU defense on a counter-attack to find Kyler Goins, who scored on keeper Kayza Massey from outside the box for her third goal of the season.

The result was a historic one for K-State, which picked up its first draw against a ranked opponent in its short history.

This is West Virginia’s first non-win of the conference slate after opening with two shutout wins, but they still remain unbeaten through three games. The Mountaineers move to 8-2-2 on the season, and slide to second place in the league after the draw.

The ninth-ranked Mountaineers close out their Sunflower State road trip on Sunday when they face Kansas.