No. 9 West Virginia aims for road revenge against Texas Tech

Last season, Texas Tech freshman Hannah Anderson netted a 72nd-minute penalty shot against West Virginia to give the Red Raiders their first-ever win in Morgantown — but on Friday, almost exactly a year later, the Mountaineers are in Lubbock looking for revenge. Action kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers seem to be back to their typical form, back in the national top ten with a 3-1 record. The Red Raiders, on the other hand, remain winless through three matches — but that doesn’t mean this road contest will be easy for West Virginia.

“It’s going to be a tough environment to go into,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “We know Texas Tech is going to be organized, and they’re going to be gritty. They have a lot to play for, so I can imagine the emotion and intensity is going to be very high. So, we have to match that and make sure we control that piece.”

West Virginia’s been bolstered by a scoring explosion this season, as they average 2.25 goals per contest — a tally that ranks sixth in the nation and tops in the Big 12 Conference. In total, West Virginia has amassed nine goals from seven different Mountaineers.

Forward Enzi Broussard and midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel are the Mountaineers’ leading scorers so far with two goals each, but they have received a significant contribution from their defensive back line. Three defenders — Jordan Brewster, Nicole Payne and Julianne Vallerand — have all scored, along with all of their offensive contributions that don’t show up on the stat sheet.

Maddie Murphy will get the start in net for West Virginia. The transfer has started all four matches this season with a .692 save percentage.

Texas Tech, which was picked to finish on top of the Big 12, has remained stagnant offensively. Junior midfielder Charlotte Teeter is the only Red Raider to score this season, chipping in a pair of goals so far — while their opponents have combined to score three on them.

The 9th-ranked Mountaineers kick off against Texas Tech at 8:15 p.m. ET at the John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, and it will be shown on ESPN+.