No. 7 West Virginia heads to Lawrence for marquee Big 12 matchup with No. 3 Kansas

West Virginia men’s basketball has a tough test in the Big 12 when it hits the road for a midweek clash with third-ranked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Action tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Quick Hits

No. 7 West Virginia (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) at No. 3 Kansas (7-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas leads all-time series, 14-5

Last meeting: Kansas 58, WVU 49 in Morgantown

Where to watch: ESPN2, WatchESPN

Kansas is a 3-point favorite over West Virginia

The seventh-ranked Mountaineers (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) are aiming for their first-ever win in Lawrence, but this year might be different. The typically-raucous Phog Allen will allow a maximum of 2,500 fans in the doors, which is significantly fewer than the 16,300 who witnessed last year’s 60-53 WVU loss at Kansas.

WVU will also be up against a different Jayhawk squad after the departures of stars Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike to the pros.

KU is a little bit smaller than usual. David McCormack sets the size standard for the Jayhawks at 6-10 — which is a step down from Azubuike’s seven-foot frame.

Despite all the differences, WVU coach Bob Huggins doesn’t see much deviation from the KU norm.

“Well, they’re the same because they’re really good,” he said. “They’re just smaller. They’re playing smaller and it’s different than having those two bigs that they generally have. They spread you out a little bit more and they try to penetrate.”

This more spread-out offense is led by guard Ochai Agbaji and wing Jalen Wilson, who combine to average 29.6 points per contest. They’re spearheading the second-best three-point shooting offense in the Big 12, with a 39.4-percent rate so far — trailing only No. 2 Baylor.

West Virginia will be bringing its up-and-down offense on the road after surviving a home clash with Iowa State. Derek Culver and Deuce McBride have routinely been the stars throughout the year, but different players have been able to step up and help life WVU to a win — in the case of the Dec. 18 win, Taz Sherman scored 10 points but made some massive plays in the final minute to seal the win.

WVU is heading to Lawrence with the bigger lineup, which could be a cause for concern for some against the quicker Jayhawks — but not for Huggins.

“I think our guys, Derek in particular, have done a good job of playing out on the perimeter when need be,” he said. “You know, they’ve gotta guard us too. So we’re going to have a bit of a size advantage for the first time in about 20 years.”