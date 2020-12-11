No. 7 Baylor explodes in second half and hands WVU first loss

A difficult day on the offensive end for West Virginia women’s basketball held the Mountaineers back as they fell to No. 7 Baylor at home, 65-45.

While just one Mountaineer — Kirsten Deans — was able to muster a double-digit scoring day, four Lady Bears found double figures, led by Dijonai Carrington’s 19 points.

The first quarter got off to a slow start for both teams. Baylor got out to an early lead, but not by much as both teams shot a combined 31 percent for the quarter.

The West Virginia offense picked up in the second quarter to storm back and tie it up. Kysre Gondrezick led all scorers with 9 points in the first half, five of which came in the second half — those nine points, however, would be all she’d score for the game.

The Mountaineers did have the chance to take the lead after the buzzer, however. When the game was tied, WVU forward Blessing Ejiofor was fouled as time expired — but she missed both her foul shots to miss the opportunity.

The tables began to tilt in favor of Baylor after halftime. The Lady Bears went on to outscore the Mountaineers by 20 across the next two quarters, while taking control of the glass to finish with a plus-11 rebounding advantage.

“It was a combination — it was boxing out and it was energy,” said WVU coach Mike Carey of his team’s rebounding struggles. “They played harder than we did in the second half.”

While Baylor’s scoring took off, WVU’s stalled. They sunk just 18.5 percent of their shots in the second half, including a staggering 1-for-13 mark in the fourth quarter.

“[We had] terrible shot selection in the second half,” Carey said. “One-on-four, one-on-five leading the break, we had no ball reversal, no ball movement and they just clogged up the paint and either blocked it or we took a bad shot.”

Deans led West Virginia with 10 points, but six of those came from the free throw line. Gondrezick’s nine points for the contest came on 4-of-16 shooting.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of encouraging signs for West Virginia. The game was close for much of the game, which Carey says is indicative that their squad is better than the scoreline shows.

“I thought for a half, we easily could have had a five, ten point lead at half,” he said. “We’re right there. We’re right there — I don’t think they’re 20 points better than us, no doubt. I think we’re right there with them. We’ve just got to learn from this…if we don’t learn from this, then we’re going to have these types of games.”

Baylor hands West Virginia its first loss of the season, moving the Mountaineers to 4-1, with an 0-1 Big 12 record. The Lady Bears improve to 3-1 with a 1-0 mark in conference play.

The Mountaineers return to the court on Sunday when they host James Madison at 6 p.m.