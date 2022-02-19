No. 6 Kansas owns glass, paint to down West Virginia

Mountaineers shoot 25 percent in the paint as Jayhawks take sweep

6th-ranked Kansas dominated the inside game to hand West Virginia a 71-58 loss at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday.

Three Jayhawks — David McCormack, Ryan Braun and Jalen Wilson — each had 11 rebounds, and as a trio out-rebounded the entirety of WVU’s 39-board effort on the glass. As a team, KU grabbed 49 boards.

McCormack, who scored 19 points, also spearheaded a strong effort around the basket, which generated 40 points in the paint. WVU added 12 points in the paint, and shot 25 percent in that area.

“It’s hard when you don’t make layups,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “We had one-footer after one-footer after one-footer and we didn’t make any of them.”

Kansas held the lead for 36 minutes of the contest, but the Mountaineers made a run in the second half to threaten the lead. Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil found a rhythm to lead WVU’s offense to get back within a point after a 13-4 run with 12:40 remaining.

The Jayhawks then answered with a run of their own, then put it out of reach as WVU made just three of its last 16 shots.

At the final buzzer, the Mountaineers sunk 27.9 percent of their free throws. Kansas made 48.1 percent, and took 16 fewer shots in the game.

“It’s no secret, we struggle on the offensive end sometimes, it gets stagnant,” McNeil said. “We’ve just got to continue to work on it and get better.”

Sherman (16 points) and McNeil (18) were the only double-figure scorers for WVU. McNeil tried to get the offense going late with some three-pointers, but ended the game with four on 12 attempts.

“The way teams guard me and Taz now, we probably take some bad shots, but sometimes we’re kind of forced to take bad shots,” McNeil said.

Ochai Agbaji led the contest with 23 points while shooting 8-for-15 in the game. Wilson added 10 points and Braun chipped in nine.

Gabe Osabuohien added a team-high five rebounds for WVU, but went scoreless. Isaiah Cottrell grabbed five, also without a point.

The Mountaineers’ losing streak grows to three games after the defeat. They’ve also lost 10 of their last 11 contests, with nine of those losses coming in the Big 12.

WVU currently sits on the outside of the NCAA Tournament looking in with five games left in the schedule. As of the latest NET ranking, four of those would count as quadrant one matchups, with the outlier falling in quadrant two. To Huggins, that’s proof enough that he and his team aren’t out of the picture yet.

“There’s still opportunity there,” Huggins said. “As long as there’s opportunity there and there’s a chance to keep fighting, we’re going to keep fighting.”

WVU’s next contest at TCU and is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET.