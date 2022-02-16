No. 6 Kansas at West Virginia: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

Malik Curry takes a jump shot as his WVU men’s basketball team faces Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

Everything you need to know about WVU's clash with Kansas

West Virginia is back home after a two-game road trip to host the 6th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 Conference action. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

No. 6 Kansas at West Virginia game information

Matchup preview

West Virginia’s recent tough skid got started in Lawrence when the Jayhawks easily moved past the Mountaineers after a big second half, despite owning just a two-point lead at halftime. Despite a breakout game from guard Malik Curry for WVU, the Mountaineers had little answer for Ochai Agbaji or Jalen Wilson, who combined for 43 points.

After that game, WVU went on to drop eight of its next nine games, while Kansas won seven of its next nine.

It is a known fact, however, that Bill Self and the Jayhawks do not like to play at the WVU Coliseum. In nine contests in Morgantown, Kansas has taken just three wins, but two of those have come in the last four seasons.

WVU did take the last matchup in Morgantown, though, coasting by KU for a 91-79 victory in a rare clash between a ranked Mountaineer squad and the unranked Jayhawks.