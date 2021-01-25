No. 4 rifle Mountaineers travel to Ohio State

West Virginia University rifle team travels to Ohio State on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The match will be held at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range, in Columbus, Ohio. Tuesday’s match is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Links for live scores are available at WVUsports.com.

“While it’s the same team we just competed against, it’s still exciting to shoot on the road and especially at the host site for NCAAs,” Coach Jon Hammond said. “We had a good day of practice today. It’s just a day trip, but athletes are all used to that from the days of junior shooting. There is plenty for the team to learn from the match this past weekend, and I’m looking forward to them putting that into practice tomorrow.”

WVU is 48-0 all-time against Ohio State since 1974 and claimed a 4712-4661 victory over the Buckeyes in Morgantown last Saturday, January 23. The Mountaineers (2-0, 1-0) swept the Zips (5-3, 2-2) in both disciplines, winning smallbore, 2334-2308, and air rifle, 2378-2353. Junior Jared Eddy and freshman Becca Lamb tied for first place overall, with each shooter earning a personal-best aggregate score of 1179. The duo was followed by senior Sarah Osborn , who placed third with a 1176 combined score.

Eight Mountaineers finished inside the top 10 in both the smallbore and air rifle standings. Eddy claimed the smallbore title with a 586 mark (195 kneeling, 199 prone, 192 standing), while a trio of freshmen ( Molly McGhin , Matt Sanchez and Lamb) placed first in air rifle with matching 595s.

