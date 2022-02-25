West Virginia rounds out its jam-packed week of basketball with a home clash against the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Here’s everything you need to know:

No. 20 Texas at West Virginia game information

Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Texas leads 14-10 since 1974

Last meeting: No. 17 Texas 74, West Virginia 59 at the Erwin Events Center on Jan. 1, 2022

Texas at WVU matchup preview

The Mountaineers had a stinging loss on Wednesday, falling to Iowa State in the final seconds on the road. Bob Huggins was clear that he wasn’t quite over the sting of that loss, but he’s looking forward to getting his revenge on Texas with a full lineup and a sold-out Coliseum.

WVU opened its Big 12 slate with a trek to Austin to face the Longhorns, who took down the Mountaineers without any real problem. West Virginia made the trip, however, without the services of Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson as they sat out with COVID-19.

Even after those three returned to the lineup, though, WVU struggled to nab wins in the league. It enters Saturday’s clash having lost 12 of its last 13 games, 11 of those losses coming in the Big 12.

Texas (20-8, 9-6) has had some success in the gauntlet that is the Big 12, currently holding the fourth seed in the league as the schedule comes to a close. They’ve earned some big wins, having taken victories in four of their last six, including a home triumph over No. 8 Kansas earlier this month.