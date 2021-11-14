No. 2 WVU rifle sweeps weekend against trio of nationally ranked teams

West Virginia's second-ranked rifle team defeated three teams ranked in the Top 12 in the country in Morgantown.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 2-ranked WVU rifle team not only beat No. 12 Army on Saturday, but the Mountaineers swept a trio of ranked teams on Sunday.

After outshooting the Black Knights 4711-4659 Saturday at the Bill McKenzie Mobile Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building, West Virginia took down Army again, along with No. 6 Air Force and No. 8 Ohio State less than 24 hours later.

West Virginia not only outscored all three of its opponents Sunday overall, but it also outscored each team in both the smallbore and air rifle disciplines for a complete sweep of the quad-match.

🎶 CUE COUNTRY ROADS 🎶



WVU shoots a 4724 and sweeps both disciplines to earn the quad-match victory!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/wsbDJm71na — WVU Rifle (@WVURifle) November 14, 2021

WVU’s Natalie Perrin tallied the most points (1184) of any individual participant. In fact, WVU athletes tallied seven of the ten highest scores.

West Virginia dominated the smallbore, tallying nine of the top eleven scores in that discipline, led by Verena Zaisberger’s 591 points.

Akihito Shimizu was edged by just two points in the air rifle discipline, but was joined by six other Mountaineer teammates in the top ten.

As a unit, West Virginia scored 4724 points on Sunday, which was 21 more than the sixth-ranked Falcons. No. 8 Ohio State came in third with 4672 points, and No. 12 Army finished fourth with a total of 4653.

This victory wraps up the Mountaineers’ fall season, as they won’t compete again until Jan. 22 when they take on Navy in Annapolis, Maryland.

WVU is scheduled for four matches in the new year before competing in the NCAA Qualifying Match, which will be held in Morgantown.