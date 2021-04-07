No. 19 Akron nets one in closing minutes of double-OT to take win over West Virginia

The MAC standings are shaken up after the West Virginia men’s soccer team fell on the road in a double-OT thriller to No. 19 Akron, 3-2.

Although WVU was on the attack for most of the game, the Zips generated a strong chance in the 108th minute — but it took a couple of tries before midfielder Hazem Sobhy snuck a loose ball in for the game-winning goal. That score is the first of the senior’s season.

Akron was also the first team to score in the contest as both teams traded goals until the eventual game-winner. Carlo Ritaccio made the first strike in the eighth minute with a header of his own off a Colin Biros corner kick — also his first of the year.

WVU had the chance to tie just four minutes later when it was awarded a penalty — but Bjarne Thiesen’s attempt would be easily saved by Akron’s Will Meyer.

The Mountaineers did get their equalizer before the halftime break, however. Luke McCormick slotted his first score of the game in from the edge of the box, coming off an assist from Jesus de Vicente.

It was only a matter of time before WVU put a score on the board — the Mountaineers won possession in the half, and forced Meyers to save two of their five shots.

After 35 minutes of scoreless soccer to start the second half, Biros put the Zips back ahead with a 25-yard strike to put pressure on the Mountaineers.

That lead lasted just four minutes, however. Akron’s Declan Watters was whistled for a handball in the box, earning himself a yellow card and WVU another shot from the penalty spot.

This time around, Dyon Dromers took the shot, and made it to send it to extra time.

Sobhy’s header eventually put an end to an even extra time, which saw both teams take even shot attempts through the 18 minutes.

The Mountaineers, now 3-3 in the conference, move from a first-place tie down to third with the loss, while the Zips slide into WVU’s old spot knotted with Bowling Green at a 3-2 record.