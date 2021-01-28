No. 14 WVU baseball voted sixth in Big 12 preseason poll

West Virginia baseball was voted to finish sixth in the Big 12, as announced by the conference on Thursday.

Texas Tech was voted at the top, receiving 63 points and seven first place votes. Right behind the Red Raiders are TCU, who received 52 points, and Texas, who received 46. The Longhorns and the Horned Frogs each received a single first place vote.

The fourth spot is occupied by Oklahoma State with 42 points, while WVU’s 29 points are sandwiched between Oklahoma’s 31 at fifth and Kansas State’s 28 at seventh. Baylor sits in eighth with 25 points, while Kansas rounds out the bottom with eight.

As with any preseason conference poll, coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

This poll is somewhat at odds with D1Baseball.com’s preseason top 25, which has the Mountaineers slotted as the fourteenth team in the country. They are fourth-highest Big 12 team ranked, behind Texas Tech (3), Texas (9) and TCU (10). Also ranked in the national poll is Oklahoma State at No. 20.

Here is the full 2021 Big 12 Preseason poll:

Texas Tech (7) 63 TCU (1) 52 Texas (1) 46 Oklahoma State 42 Oklahoma 31 West Virginia 29 Kansas State 28 Baylor 25 Kansas 8

WVU finished 2020 with an 11-5 record before the season abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.