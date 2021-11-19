No. 11 WVU, Virginia Tech set to face in NCAA Tournament Second Round

Mountaineers, Hokies set to meet on pitch in NCAA Tournament for first time in history

West Virginia men’s soccer gets its first crack at the NCAA Tournament under Daniel Stratford on Sunday — and they get to do it against one of the Mountaineers’ biggest rivals in Virginia Tech.

The 11th-seeded Mountaineers (11-3-4, 4-1-1 MAC) will face the Hokies (11-5-3, 3-4-1 ACC) at 1 p.m. ET at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for the 21st time in history after they beat Campbell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 2-1. West Virginia, on the other hand, is sitting pretty after its first-round bye as the 11-seed.

Virginia Tech won a nail-biter over the Camels, moving on to the second round after a late game-winner from Kahlil Dover.

Virginia Tech owns the rivalry series, which dates back to 1963, with eight wins to WVU’s four. West Virginia took the last meeting in Morgantown 3-0 in 2014, however, before the Hokies won the last meeting in Blacksburg 2-0 a year later.

Since then, the rivalry has been dormant.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

