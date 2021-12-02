No. 11 WVU men’s soccer vs. No. 3 Georgetown: How and when to watch the NCAA quarterfinal clash

WVU men’s soccer is getting ready to play in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 1981.

The No. 11 Mountaineers will take on No. 3 Georgetown Saturday in the round of eight, with a spot in the College Cup on the line. Here’s everything you needed to know about this historic matchup, including including how to watch:

No. 11 West Virginia (12-3-1) at No. 3 Georgetown (18-2) game information

Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN+

Live stats: NCAA.com

Location: Shaw Field (Washington, D.C.)

All-time series: Georgetown leads 14-6 since 1995

Last meeting: No. 12 Georgetown defeated No. 18 West Virginia 1-0 on Nov. 18, 2018

Matchup notes

Two squads with a lot of history between them will compete for a spot in the national semifinals Saturday. That would be a new frontier for WVU, but it’s familiar territory for the Hoyas.

Georgetown won the national championship in 2019, just the third NCAA team title in school history. The Hoyas nearly made it back to the College Cup semis last spring, but were upended by eventual national champ Marshall.

The Hoyas have defeated MAC opponent Georgia State and Big East foe Providence in the NCAA Tournament. They won the Big East regular season and postseason championships this fall, and they’re undefeated (12-0) at Shaw Field.

Meanwhile, WVU has continued its trend of defeating top teams during the NCAA Tournament, knocking off regional rival Virginia Tech on penalty kicks in the second round, and then upsetting No. 6 Tulsa 1-0 on a golden goal in extra time in the round of 16. The Golden Hurricane was also previously undefeated on its home turf.

The former Big East foes will meet for the 21st time Saturday, with Georgetown leading the all-time series 14-6.

The Mountaineers are just 1-9 against Georgetown on the road, with their lone win coming in 2-0 fashion in 2006. That season, WVU head coach Dan Stratford was a junior midfielder for the Mountaineers, and he led the team to a Big East regular season title and appearance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

As a WVU player, Stratford posted a 3-1 mark in matches against the Hoyas. This will be his first time facing them as the head coach of the Mountaineers.

The last meeting between these two programs also occurred in the NCAA Tournament. The Hoyas edged the Mountaineers 1-0 in a second round match, thanks to a goal by Dylan Nealis in the 88th minute.

West Virginia’s most recent win over Georgetown came in August 2016, a 1-0 triumph in nonconference action.