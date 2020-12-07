No. 11 West Virginia explodes in second half to beat Georgetown in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

11th-ranked West Virginia basketball won its first true road game on Sunday over Georgetown, 80-71 in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle.

Deuce McBride was the motor behind the Mountaineers in this contest, finishing with 17 points to go along with seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals. WVU also got a massive boost from Derek Culver in the second half — he added 14 points and nine boards in the contest.

The opening minutes of play were owned by the Hoyas. They established an early lead, holding on for the first five minutes before trading it back and forth with WVU.

West Virginia struggled in the first half to slow down Georgetown’s spread-out offense. The Hoyas took a two-point lead to the half behind points from six different scorers — led by Jahvon Blair’s eight first-half points. Blair finished with 19 points.

McBride’s strong game was apparent in the opening half, as the only double-digit scorer at the break with 11 points.

Georgetown held on to the lead for the first seven minutes, but the tide began to turn in West Virginia’s favor early. West Virginia earned its first lead of the second half with 12 minutes left when Oscar Tshiebwe spearheaded a 10-0 run for the Mountaineers. He finished with nine points and six rebounds.

That run was one of many for WVU in this game, which was a massive reason they were able to win. Their most consequential run began with just over seven minutes to go in the game, with West Virginia tearing through for a 12-2 burst over about four minutes. This one included a dunk from Emmitt Matthews — he had two on the day en route to a 13-point performance.

Down the stretch, Georgetown’s lack of depth began to hurt the Hoyas. They were whistled for 24 fouls in the physical contest, which put six of their eight contributors in foul trouble. Only one, Timothy Igohefe, would go on to foul out, however.

On the flip side, WVU did its best to stay out of foul trouble. Gabe Osabuohien was the only WVU player to rack up four fouls on the game, with Culver and Tshiebwe keeping their totals down to three. Culver was a force in the final 20 minutes for West Virginia, as well, tallying 11 of his points and all nine of his rebounds. Taz Sherman was the fourth Mountaineer in double-digits with 12 points.

This victory moves West Virginia to 4-1 on the season, and a victory in its first true road game. The Mountaineers will open their home slate up on Wednesday against Robert Morris — tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.