Nine Mountaineers recognized as CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Nine members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been named Scholar All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the 2020-21 season.

Senior Ally VanNetta, junior Camille Burt, and sophomores Holly Darling and Marian Tiemeier were honored for the women’s team, while seniors David Dixon and Ryen Van Wyk, redshirt juniors Jacob Cardinal Tremblay and Jake Lowe and junior PJ Lenz received the recognition for the men’s team.

Cardinal Tremblay, Dixon, Lenz and Lowe were recognized on the first team, while all four women’s team honorees and Van Wyk received honorable mention accolades.

“I am very proud of each of these individuals,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “They’re dedicated to both their academics and athletics. They are being recognized at the highest level.”

Swimmers and divers named to the first team achieved a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher and participated in the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The second team recognizes student-athletes who have similarly achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a “B” time standard or participated at a diving zone qualification meet during the 2020-21 season.

Burt, Cardinal Tremblay and Lenz earned their third All-America honors, while Darling, Tiemeier, VanNetta and Van Wyk earned their second. Additionally, Dixon and Lowe both were recognized for their first time. This season, the CSCAA named 789 student-athletes to the Scholar All-American Team.

The Mountaineers also were recognized by the CSCAA last week, as the men’s and women’s teams were named Scholar All-America Teams for the spring 2021 semester. After posting an overal team GPA of 3.56 in the spring, the women received the honor for the 27th consecutive semester. On the men’s side, the squad earned the honor for the eighth consecutive semester with a 3.46 GPA in the spring 2021 semester.

