Nikki Izzo-Brown announces addition to 2022 roster

West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of midfielder Maddie Moreau to the 2022 spring roster.

“We are so excited to have Maddie join our West Virginia family,” Izzo-Brown said. “She comes in with incredible experience, both as a player and as a leader. She will immediately add maturity and success to our team.”

Moreau arrives in Morgantown after playing her first three seasons at LSU, appearing in 56 contests and earning 46 starts for the Tigers. She notched a trio of goals during her career, while tallying 35 shots, including 18 on goal, across three campaigns in Baton Rouge. This fall, Moreau helped LSU reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 and just the seventh time in program history.

The Youngsville, Louisiana, native served as a team captain for LSU during her sophomore and junior years, while she also was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2019. A member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, Moreau also ranked seventh on the team in 2021 with 1,153 minutes, and was one of just nine players to eclipse 1,000 minutes on the year.

Moreau played high school soccer at St. Thomas More High School and club soccer with Cajun Soccer Club. She was the 2018-19 Louisiana Gatorade Girls Player of the Year, as well as a four-time all-state honoree. Moreau scored 72 goals and registered 44 assists during her prep career, leading St. Thomas More to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019. In addition to her time on the soccer pitch, she also was an all-state runner on the track and helped the St. Thomas More 4×400 meter relay team to a state title in 2016.

The daughter of Blaine and Danielle Moreau, Maddie has two brothers and one sister and plans to major in psychology at WVU.