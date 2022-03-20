Neal Brown says he thinks teams will use the redshirt "less and less"

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — To redshirt or not to redshirt: college coaches have an increasingly difficult decision to make.

As the landscape of eligibility for college athletics has changed, so too, it seems, has the mentality of Division I student-athletes. It is easier than ever for athletes to remove themselves from displeasing situations, especially if that means more playing time awaits them at their new home.

Situations like this have forced coaches like WVU’s Neal Brown to examine their redshirt policy. With a limited number of spots on the field, it is difficult to give freshmen playing time, whether it’s for their development or morale. That led several of WVU’s newcomers, like defensive backs Caleb Coleman and Davis Mallinger, participated in four games, keeping the redshirt option open as the season came to an end.

“We didn’t really go into the year anticipating redshirting them, but what happened was they weren’t playing enough snaps so when we got to the end of the year, my decision was what is the right thing to do,” Brown said. “Rather than play them in five [games], it’s better to redshirt them.”

Brown has signaled, however, that his philosophy in 2022 will be different. Younger players will get more time on special teams in the upcoming year to more put the onus on the student-athlete to prove that they are ready for the Power Five game.

The same can’t be said for the linemen, however — they will likely still get tagged with a redshirt if the coaches so decide.

“Some of those guys just aren’t physically ready to go play from a weight or a strength standpoint, so I think you’ll still see some redshirts in those bigs,” Brown said. “But for us, and I think across college football, you’re going to see less and less redshirting.”

Ideally, though, Brown wants to eliminate the decision altogether. Now, NCAA rules allow players five years to play four seasons (or, in the case of football, four and a third, including four games in a redshirt season.). Instead, Brown would like to see student-athletes just given five years of eligibility without any strings attached.

“I think it makes a lot of sense, I think it solves a lot of our roster management issues,” Brown said. “That’s not going to be a front burner issue, but it makes a lot of sense. I think it solves a lot of problems.”