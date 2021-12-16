Neal Brown says Nicco Marchiol has the “it” factor

WVU's new quarterback is headed to Morgantown with a lot of attention -- and a lot of excitement for his coaches

Neal Brown described four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol as “the focal point” of WVU’s 2022 recruiting class.

After verbally committing to the program in June, Marchiol went on to have a record-setting high school season. His 2,690 passing yards are a Hamilton High best and led to 37 touchdowns. He added an additional 369 yards and six touchdowns with his legs.

“Of course year in and year out, you have to recruit one of the top quarterbacks in the country to do what we do on offense, and we believe Nicco meets that need,” offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said in an exclusive interview for Mountaineer GameDay.

The Arizona Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year made headlines this year for his abilities as a dual-threat quarterback. WVU head coach Neal Brown said Marchiol is a left-handed quarterback who has a strong arm, smooth release, and is also a physical runner.

“He’s got some ‘it’ factor,” Brown said. “He’s going to be a guy who is a fan favorite from day one. He’s got charisma and strong leadership capabilities. He’s a student of the game. He loves football.”

Marchiol’s impressive high school career earned him 27 collegiate offers, but it was something that you can’t find in a stat sheet that made him the perfect fit for West Virginia’s football program.

“He’s the first to congratulate his teammates when they score. He meets the defense when they come off the field. So, he’s talented but he’s also got the other intangibles that take somebody that is really talented and make them special,” Brown said.

According to the head coach, the incoming signal-caller has been in contact with the entire 2022 recruiting and has already emerged as their leader, something that speaks to his impact off the field.

“When you have those skills at quarterback, you start to get difference makers and that’s what we believe he is,” Parker said.

Something else that is also a little different about the 6’3, 218-pound pro-style QB — he’s a three-time state championship wrestler. Being the son of a former college and NFL player, and the youngest of three boys, Marchiol has been around competitive athletics his entire life. That toughness shows in every aspect of his game.

“The thing that really stood out to me, especially when we really started recruiting him heavy late last summer or early spring, he handles adversity more than a lot of young quarterbacks. So, that shows me he’s not only physically tough, which the wrestling proves, but he’s also mentally tough,” Brown said.

Marchiol will officially arrive in Morgantown in January. Will see him on the gridiron come September?

“I don’t know, let’s get him here first. I think there’s a lot of freshmen that play in college football, not at the quarterback position but there are quarterbacks that get ready to play. I’d be able to give you a better answer to that after spring practice,” Brown said. “So, I think it is to be determined.”