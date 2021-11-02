Neal Brown: O’Laughlin out for season, Fortune out for regular season

Neal Brown provided updates on two players that missed West Virginia’s victory over No. 22 Iowa State in his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Tight end Mike O’Laughlin will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with a lower body injury, which he sustained on Oct. 23 at TCU. The redshirt junior missed the first game of the season, then appeared in WVU’s next five contests. He caught 11 passes this season for 65 yards.

TJ Banks has started during O’Laughlin’s absences, and showed great improvement against the Cyclones, catching three passes for 34 yards while contributing to the Mountaineer ground game. Banks even turned heads among his coaches, as Brown announced that the redshirt junior was named WVU’s Blue Collar Offensive Player of the Week.

Junior cornerback Nicktroy Fortune will miss the remainder of the regular season, also with a lower body injury. Fortune started the Mountaineers first seven games, racking up 25 total tackles and breaking up a pass against Baylor.

Charles Woods earned the start in his place against Iowa State after his breakout performance at TCU. Against the Cyclones, Woods made four tackles (including a solo stop) and added a pass break-up.